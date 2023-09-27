South Africa

POLL | Are adults prematurely exposing children to harmful substances?

27 September 2023 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
An eight-year-old boy caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, Durban, has left many people concerned. There is concern parents and family members are not being careful about exposing their kids to alcohol and drugs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Axel Bueckert

News of an eight-year-old boy caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, Durban, left many people shocked and has sparked a debate about parenting skills and society's influence on minors. 

TimesLIVE reported that when the minor was questioned about the dagga he told security officials it was given to him by his uncle. 

“When reaction officers interviewed the eight-year-old, he explained that he was given the packet of cannabis by his uncle. The dagga was [allegedly] shared with other grade 3 pupils,” Reaction Unit SA director Prem Balram said. 

Last week, about 87 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School, in grades R to 7, fell ill after eating muffins laced with dagga allegedly sold by a street vendor outside the school in Soshanguve. They were treated for nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

South Africa made international headlines last year when 21 children aged between 13 and 17 died in a tavern in Scenery Park in East London during a “pens down” party.

These and other incidents involving minors spark debate on possible causes, and whether parents or society are to blame for exposing children to harmful substances.

READ MORE:

Dagga found on eight-year-old Durban school pupil

An eight-year-old boy was caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, north of Durban on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

'Space cookie' pupils all better, as 'sellers' make first court appearance

Two suspects who allegedly sold muffins laced with dagga to 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court ...
News
5 days ago

Scenery Park resident says teenagers frequented Enyobeni tavern

Residents of Scenery Park in East London have filed affidavits with the police complaining about happenings at the infamous Enyobeni Tavern about two ...
News
5 months ago
