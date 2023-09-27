A 45-year-old truck driver was shot dead in Marite outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
“During this incident some members of the public allegedly looted dairy products that were inside the truck in spite of the victim's body lying behind the steering wheel,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
Mohlala said Petros Jay Magagula from Matsulu and two crew members were driving on the R40 road in a truck heading towards Bushbuckridge for a delivery.
“As they were passing through Marite next to a filling station it is alleged four or five armed suspects emerged from the roadside with firearms and attempted to stop the truck by standing in the middle of the road.”
Mohlala said the driver made a U-turn and bumped into another vehicle.
He said the suspects fired shots at the truck. Magagula was killed and the truck came to a halt after hitting a tree. One crew member sustained minor injuries.
“ Members of the public are said to have helped themselves to items from the truck instead of assisting those in need.”
TimesLIVE
Truck looted of dairy products after driver is shot dead in Marite
Image: SAPS
A 45-year-old truck driver was shot dead in Marite outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
“During this incident some members of the public allegedly looted dairy products that were inside the truck in spite of the victim's body lying behind the steering wheel,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
Mohlala said Petros Jay Magagula from Matsulu and two crew members were driving on the R40 road in a truck heading towards Bushbuckridge for a delivery.
“As they were passing through Marite next to a filling station it is alleged four or five armed suspects emerged from the roadside with firearms and attempted to stop the truck by standing in the middle of the road.”
Mohlala said the driver made a U-turn and bumped into another vehicle.
He said the suspects fired shots at the truck. Magagula was killed and the truck came to a halt after hitting a tree. One crew member sustained minor injuries.
“ Members of the public are said to have helped themselves to items from the truck instead of assisting those in need.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Hitmen' arrested with KZN woman who allegedly ordered hit on boyfriend’s lover
Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary
Latest cop killing wrecks police morale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos