CIT suspects in showdown with cops, caught within 3 hours

Armed suspects who bombed a cash-in-transit van in Springs on the East Rand only got away with the money for three hours before Gauteng police, who reacted swiftly, traced the suspects to the M1 highway.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the heist occurred about 5pm on Wednesday when armed suspects forced a cash van to come to a halt.
“The security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way back to their base when they were disarmed, and the cash van was bombed. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.
She said police immediately operationalised information and mobilised maximum resources. Vigilant members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 8pm on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp.
She said a shoot-out ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum.
One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended.
Three rifles were recovered, and cash and two cellphones were seized.
“Two empty cash bags, and implements used in armed robberies were found in their getaway vehicle. A manhunt is under way for the remaining suspects,” she said.
A police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.
Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili commended the swift reaction by Gauteng police. She said police remain on high alert and ready to take down syndicates.
“Well done to the team for the swift reaction, we continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces, and we continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes. Either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down. A speedy recovery to our member who is in hospital”, she said.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that the M1 freeway was blocked off to motorists in both directions early on Thursday.
“The M1 is blocked off in both directions between Xavier Street and Booysens Road due to a crime scene. Traffic travelling on the M1 North is being diverted at Xavier Street and traffic travelling on the M1 South is being diverted at Booysens Road,” he said.
TimesLIVE
