South Africa

CIT suspects in showdown with cops, caught within 3 hours

One robber killed, two arrested and one police officer wounded in the takedown

28 September 2023 - 08:13
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Suspects travelling in Toyota Quantum were traced within three hours after allegedly committing the crime.
Suspects travelling in Toyota Quantum were traced within three hours after allegedly committing the crime.
Image: Supplied

Armed suspects who bombed a cash-in-transit van in Springs on the East Rand only got away with the money for three hours before Gauteng police, who reacted swiftly, traced the suspects to the M1 highway.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the heist occurred about 5pm on Wednesday when armed suspects forced a cash van to come to a halt.

“The security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way back to their base when they were disarmed, and the cash van was bombed. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.

She said police immediately operationalised information and mobilised maximum resources. Vigilant members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 8pm on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp.

She said a shoot-out ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum.

One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended.

Three rifles were recovered, and cash and two cellphones were seized.

One suspects was shot dead when a shootout between police and suspects ensured on Wednesday evening.
One suspects was shot dead when a shootout between police and suspects ensured on Wednesday evening.
Image: Supplied

“Two empty cash bags, and implements used in armed robberies were found in their getaway vehicle. A manhunt is under way for the remaining suspects,” she said.

A police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili commended the swift reaction by Gauteng police. She said police remain on high alert and ready to take down syndicates.

“Well done to the team for the swift reaction, we continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces, and we continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes. Either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down. A speedy recovery to our member who is in hospital”, she said.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that the M1 freeway was blocked off to motorists in both directions early on Thursday.

“The M1 is blocked off in both directions between Xavier Street and Booysens Road due to a crime scene. Traffic travelling on the M1 North is being diverted at Xavier Street and traffic travelling on the M1 South is being diverted at Booysens Road,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police ferry food across raging river to maximum security prisoners

Helderstroom prison outside Caledon cut off
News
11 hours ago

Latest cop killing wrecks police morale

Humble anti-gang-unit cop gunned down in Westbury mourned, while Poprcu reveals another plot behind why cops get killed
News
1 day ago

Recovered in 21 minutes: Cops make breakthrough after bakkie hijacked

It took police just 21 minutes to nab three suspects who had allegedly hijacked a bakkie in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday morning.
News
16 hours ago

Too soon to take Cele's word that crime intelligence unit has improved — experts

Police minister Bheki Cele will have to show a drastic decrease in organised crime before claiming an improvement in the performance of the crime ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Security guard and bystander shot in foiled Lenasia CIT heist South Africa
  2. Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out South Africa

Latest

  1. CIT suspects in showdown with cops, caught within 3 hours South Africa
  2. Let's ensure we resolve violence against women and children: Chief justice ... South Africa
  3. Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt Africa
  4. Too soon to take Cele's word that crime intelligence unit has improved — experts South Africa
  5. Competition Tribunal dismisses Nu Africa complaint against Distell South Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives