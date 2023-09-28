South Africa

Double-murder suspect found hanging in Limpopo police cells

28 September 2023 - 20:27 By TimesLIVE
The body of a double-murder suspect was found hanging in the Thohoyandou police cells on Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police investigations are under way after a man alleged to have murdered the mother of his children and another man was found dead in the holding cells of the Thohoyandou police station on Thursday. 

Richard Azwindini Mamali, 27, was believed to have committed suicide.

Police said his body was found hanging in his cell about 5am. He had earlier appeared before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on two counts of murder.

Mamali was caught in his hideout in Mahwelereng on September 19 after he had allegedly stabbed to death his 19-year-old girlfriend Ridodzula Mudzanani earlier in the month.

“It is also believed that the suspect was responsible for another murder a week later. The body of a man was discovered in the area.

“Mamali's ID was found next to the dead man, giving the impression that Mamali was dead but as investigations continued, it transpired that the dead man's ID was in his pocket,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered a thorough investigation.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) attended the scene and is also investigating.

TimesLIVE

