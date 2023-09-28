Let's ensure we resolve violence against women and children: Chief justice Raymond Zondo

“Let's identify and fix all that is ugly.” This is the message of chief justice Raymond Zondo, who spoke about the scourge of gender-based violence as he accepted an honorary doctorate of doctor of laws (LLD) (Honoris Causa) from the University of South Africa (Unisa).
“Gender-based violence and femicide is an ugly part of the 30 years (of democracy) that we are completing. The next seven months are the last for us to make sure that measures we have in place to deal with it would ensure that in due course it is the thing of the past,” he said.
Referring to victims Uyinene Mrwetyana and Nosicelo Mtebeni, he said: “These incidents and many others remind us that GBV is not just statistics but a painful reality faced by individuals, families and communities in our society.
“Black bags are meant for refuse and not the body parts of our moms, our wives, sisters or the lady down the road.”
He said the darkness of GBV needs to be tackled with seriousness and firm commitment.
Zondo also urged South Africans to self-reflect and protect and strengthen democracy as the country completes its third decade of democracy.
“As we approach the end of the third decade of our democracy, it is an appropriate time for all of us as people to sit back and reflect on the journey that we have travelled. To see what we have done to make this country a better country. But also it's an opportunity for us before we go into the fourth decade to look back and identify all that which we have not done well. And identify all that which is ugly.”
The honorary doctorate was conferred on Zondo on Wednesday evening. Deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya will receive an honorary doctorate on Thursday. Unisa's council resolved on June 23 to award the degrees to the two judges in recognition of their contribution to the legal profession in South Africa.
“I think I have been very lucky, there have been a lot of milestones in my life that I would never have dreamed but they have happened and this is one of them, being chief justice and being justice of the Constitutional Court.
“Going back to where I grew up [Ixopo], I think nobody could ever have thought that there would be a lawyer that could come from that place where I grew up. But not only did I succeed to be a lawyer, I went beyond that and I am very grateful to everybody who has been supportive to me,” Zondo said.
Vice-chancellor of Unisa Prof Puleng LenkaBula said the institution is proud that as a former student and alumni, Zondo used the opportunity and training he received to enrich the legal fraternity and law and justice in South Africa and the global arena.
“Unisa is the university that has the highest number of chief justices. This history is often not celebrated. Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, justice Zondo, deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, all of them were produced by Unisa.”
