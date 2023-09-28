Three life terms for Soweto man who killed his wife and two children

A Soweto man who killed his wife and two of their three children last year was on Thursday sentenced to three life terms and 15 years' imprisonment.
The Johannesburg high court sentenced Sabata Mdlane after convicting him on three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
On May 12 2022, Mdlane’s wife, Gcinibusile Mbata, arrived home late from work. Mdlane confronted her about her coming late and she told him she had knocked off late.
“Mdlane walked out of the house and went to his friend. When he returned he overheard his wife's conversation with someone, saying she wanted out of the marriage.
“An argument ensued that resulted in him stabbing Mbata several times,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
She said Mdlane then fetched two more knives from the kitchen and stabbed his children aged seven, five and one. Mdlane then called a relative to tell them what he had done.
“He then hanged himself from a plank in the ceiling with an electric cord. The plank broke and he fell to the floor,” Mjonondwane said.
Mdlane then drank a disinfectant fluid mixed with car battery fluid, but the second suicide attempt was also unsuccessful.
“His wife and two children died on the scene. The five-year-old child and Mdlane were taken to hospital. Mdlane was arrested at the hospital.”
Mdlane pleaded guilty to all allegations.
Senior state advocate Rolene Barnard argued that the facts placed before the court by the accused amounted to premeditated murder and the accused should be found guilty as such.
The court agreed.
“The NPA lauds the efforts of advocate Barnard and investigating officer Capt Vinny Saunders in ensuring that Mdlane is sent to prison. Gender-based violence cannot be tolerated,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
