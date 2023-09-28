South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma takes private prosecution ruling to SCA

28 September 2023 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein will hear an appeal by former president Jacob Zuma to overturn the Pietermaritzburg high court ruling on his private prosecution.

In June advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan won their application to set aside the private prosecution bid instituted against them by Zuma.

Zuma was ordered to pay costs.

READ MORE:

Judgment reserved in Zuma's 'private prosecution' application for leave to appeal ruling

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal.
News
4 weeks ago

ConCourt approves Ramaphosa's reversal of Zuma prosecutors

The Constitutional Court on Thursday gave its approval to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reversal of the appointments of senior prosecutors by his ...
News
1 month ago

Zuma was not aware he would be granted remission of sentence: commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale

Former president Jacob Zuma was as surprised as opposition political parties when he was granted a remission of sentence last week.
News
1 month ago
