WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma takes private prosecution ruling to SCA

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein will hear an appeal by former president Jacob Zuma to overturn the Pietermaritzburg high court ruling on his private prosecution.
In June advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan won their application to set aside the private prosecution bid instituted against them by Zuma.
Zuma was ordered to pay costs.
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma takes private prosecution ruling to SCA
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
