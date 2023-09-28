Zoleka Mandela's memorial service is under way at the Mandela family home in Soweto.
TimesLIVE reported Zoleka was admitted to hospital on September 18 for treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.
The family confirmed her death earlier this week in a statement on her Instagram timeline.
“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression, including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” said the statement.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, confirmed in 2022 she had cancer in her liver and lungs.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Memorial service for Zoleka Mandela
Courtesy of SABC News
Zoleka Mandela's memorial service is under way at the Mandela family home in Soweto.
TimesLIVE reported Zoleka was admitted to hospital on September 18 for treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.
The family confirmed her death earlier this week in a statement on her Instagram timeline.
“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression, including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” said the statement.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, confirmed in 2022 she had cancer in her liver and lungs.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Details for Zoleka Mandela's funeral and memorial services announced
TIMELINE | Inside Zoleka Mandela’s brave fight against cancer
'Our thoughts are with the Mandela family': Presidency on Zoleka's death
'You will never be forgotten' — Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Zoleka Mandela
'Peace, passion & positivity' — Top moments Zoleka Mandela inspired others with her cancer battle
Five things to know about Zoleka Mandela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos