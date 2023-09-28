South Africa

WATCH | Memorial service for Zoleka Mandela

28 September 2023 - 16:33 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Zoleka Mandela's memorial service is under way at the Mandela family home in Soweto.

TimesLIVE reported Zoleka was admitted to hospital on September 18 for treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.  

The family confirmed her death earlier this week in a statement on her Instagram timeline.  

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression, including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” said the statement.  

The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, confirmed in 2022 she had cancer in her liver and lungs.

