Eskom partially suspends load-shedding this weekend

29 September 2023 - 16:14 By TimesLIVE
There will be no load-shedding between 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, while stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend. 

Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service. 

