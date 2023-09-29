South Africa

Ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni released on R10k bail after arrest over travel, security expenses

29 September 2023 - 12:44
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa appear in the Richards Bay magistrates court following their arrests on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa were granted R10,000 bail each by the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Friday.

The pair will appear again in the same court on November 17 after they were charged with corruption and fraud.

They were arrested on Friday morning on charges of corruption and fraud valued around R300,000 for alleged gratifications offered and received from state capture-accused Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.

Myeni presented herself to investigators following arrangements made with her lawyers.

The NPA's Investigating Directorate alleges that during Myeni's tenure as chairperson she failed to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA conflict-of-interest policy.

Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma who served as the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director.

She allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.

She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her from Bosasa facilitated by Blake Travel between May 2014 and March 2015 for more than R107,000.

TimesLIVE

