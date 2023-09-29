South Africa

Third suspect joins pair accused of selling ‘space muffins’ to primary school pupils

29 September 2023 - 14:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A total of 90 pupils at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Pretoria fell ill after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga.
A total of 90 pupils at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Pretoria fell ill after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A third suspect was arrested and brought before the Soshanguve magistrate's court after muffins laced with marijuana were sold to primary school pupils.

Katlego Matlala, 29, Ofentse Maluleka, 21 and Amukelani Nyalunga, 19, face eight counts of attempted murder which led to the hospitalisation of 90 pupils.

The pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School bought the “space muffins” from a vendor in the street who reportedly had a buy-one-get-one-free special.

Teachers noticed “strange behaviour” among the pupils between grades R and 7 and they were all rushed to hospital after experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and nausea.

Police were called to the scene where Maluleka and Nyalungu were found and identified to be the suspected sellers.

Matlala was recently arrested and charged and joined the two suspects in the dock on Friday.

Gauteng MEC of education Matome Chiloane said he is pleased with the recent arrest.

“We wish the affected pupils a full recovery during this third term recess and hope they return healthy and ready for term four.”

The three suspects will remain in custody. The matter was postponed to October 4 for further investigations and to obtain statements.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two men appear in court for allegedly selling 'space cookies' to schoolkids

Two men face charges of attempted murder for allegedly selling muffins laced with dagga to primary school pupils.
News
1 week ago

We don’t see your programmes in our schools, pupils tell Gauteng departments

Pupils say school safety should involve them as they are the key stakeholders
News
1 day ago

Dagga found on eight-year-old Durban school pupil

An eight-year-old boy was caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, north of Durban on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Protect our children from the curse of drugs

Youngsters are our future, and precedence should be given to protect their welfare
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Hero' Tazz driver not completely off the hook South Africa
  2. WATCH | JMPD vehicle pelted with rocks during electricity disconnection drive ... South Africa
  3. Cyprus releases endangered vultures to boost population Sci-Tech
  4. EXPLAINED | What is ‘water shifting’ and why is Gauteng introducing it? South Africa
  5. Drought-hit Indian farmers protest against sharing of river water World

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives