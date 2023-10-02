South Africa

'As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?': Witness to defence lawyer in Meyiwa trial

02 October 2023 - 15:14
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Tshwane. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence for alleged triggerman Mthobisi Prince Mncube on Monday sought to poke holes in the testimony of a policeman who alleged Mncube was present and part of celebrations of Senzo Meyiwa's death. 

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer was killed in Vosloorus at the family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on October 26 2014.

Mncube is one of five men on trial in the high court in Pretoria on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

His lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi, cross-examined Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu on his assertion he saw Mncube at Vosloorus Hostel on the night of the murder together with other accused.

Zungu, who had attended a gathering at the hostel as his nephew stayed there, testified that he saw them enter the premises that evening at about 9pm, some with guns. He also pointed out some of them in pictures downloaded from Mncube's phone that were taken on the day.

Mnisi said his client denied being there that day.

“I have an instruction that your version about the hostel, that there was a celebration or you were called up to go to the hostel where accused 3 was there, it is just hogwash, nonsense, it never happened. You could have been there, but he wasn't there,” Mnisi said.

“He further requested me to tell you that he was never ever with you at [the nephew] Mr Zungu's place and he has never seen you.

“Further, he asked me to put it to you that your version about what happened at the hostel is pure lies, it never happened, it's just fabrication,” Mnisi said.

The constable rejected this.

“As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?”

Mnisi also asked him to confirm that he did not know who killed Meyiwa. To this, Zungu said: “I wasn't at the Khumalos' house.”

The lawyer for two other accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, also told Zungu they denied they were at the hostel that night.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

