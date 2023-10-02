South Africa

Correctional services confirms Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, is still behind bars

02 October 2023 - 21:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sandile Mantsoe in the Johannesburg high court during sentencing proceedings in May 2018. The department of correctional services said on Monday Mantsoe is in custody in Standerton, where he is due to appear in court later this month on a fraud case.
Sandile Mantsoe in the Johannesburg high court during sentencing proceedings in May 2018. The department of correctional services said on Monday Mantsoe is in custody in Standerton, where he is due to appear in court later this month on a fraud case.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Sandile Mantsoe, serving 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, is still in prison, the justice and correctional services department said on Monday.

This after social media posts alleging Mantsoe had been seen in Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

While serving his sentence, Mantsoe was requisitioned from Bloemfontein prison in August last year after an investigation by the Hawks in Middelburg linked him to an investment fraud case in Evander, Mpumalanga. 

The Hawks said during December 2016 Mantsoe visited government offices and allegedly recruited about 180 people to invest more than R2m for a high return. He allegedly did not make payments to his clients as promised. 

The department said at about 4.35pm on Monday it asked for an assurance that Mantsoe was still in custody. 

“He is at Standerton Correctional Centre with other charged offenders to make a total of eight in the cell. He is at the centre and he never went out today.”

The department said his next court appearance is on October 18 in the Evander magistrate's court. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Court denies ‘flight risk’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday denied Nandipha Magudumana bail, saying she was a flight risk and had demonstrated that she had the ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN ANC councillor's alleged killers abandon bail

Three KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of a Msunduzi municipality councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize, 45, abandoned their bail application on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Bleak 35th birthday for Nandipha Magudumana as she fights for bail

It has been a bleak 35th birthday for corruption and fraud accused Nandipha Magudumana as she spent the better part of Monday with her feet chained ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nehawu strike at Icasa enters fourth day as memorandum is handed over South Africa
  2. Correctional services confirms Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, is ... South Africa
  3. Shutdown? What shutdown? But EFF says sun shone on its protest parade News
  4. Human settlement’s land release programme may be missing the mark, say NPOs News
  5. Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader ... News

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL