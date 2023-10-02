South Africa

KZN teacher in court for R900k fraud

02 October 2023 - 18:07 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher appeared briefly in court in connection with fraud of almost R900.000. File image
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher appeared briefly in court in connection with fraud of almost R900.000. File image
Image: 123RF

A former schoolteacher who allegedly defrauded financial institutions, including insurance companies, by taking out policies worth almost R900,000 with the aim of benefiting from payouts appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Betty Thembi Sishi, 60, from Mtubatuba in northern KwaZuly-Natal, faces 34 counts of fraud and theft dating to 2007.

Sishi, appeared in court last Wednesday, a day before an arrest warrant was issued by the by the Hawks.

She is represented Thembelihle Manzi.

The matter had been set down for bail but was postponed to October 11.

The state is opposing bail.

It alleges that between June 2007 to January 2017 she acted in concert with persons known and unknown to the state.

Among the companies alleged to have been defrauded are Old Mutual, Absa, Hollard Life, Oakhurst Life, Regent Life and 1 Life insurance.

Sishi allegedly took out policies to cover more than 25 family members, including her mother-in-law, to the value of R897,912.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Hawks nab Sekhukhune municipal official, three others for alleged fraud

A senior administrative officer at Sekhukhune municipality in Limpopo and three alleged accomplices were arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks' for ...
News
2 days ago

Former chairperson of state-owned entity arrested over ‘Bosasa graft’

A former board chairperson of a state-owned entity is expected to appear at the Richards Bay magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
3 days ago

KZN woman arrested for 'submitting fake insurance claims worth R900k'

A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 60, has been arrested for fraud after she allegedly submitted false death insurance claims to various insurance companies.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA rules against Absa in multiyear Sars dispute Business
  2. Accused deny being with state witness on night of Meyiwa murder News
  3. KZN teacher in court for R900k fraud South Africa
  4. Cele reiterates call for police to shoot first at suspects South Africa
  5. Life in jail for tenant who raped 12-year-old girl near Rustenburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL