South Africa

Life in jail for tenant who raped 12-year-old girl near Rustenburg

02 October 2023 - 18:06 By TimesLIVE
A 54-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl at her home where he was a tenant has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
A 54-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl at her home where he was a tenant has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Phokeng magistrate’s court on Monday sentenced a 54-year-old Mozambican man who raped a 12-year-old girl in Freedom Park near Rustenburg in November 2022 to life imprisonment. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Guilhermo Jose Thomas Uchaio was a tenant at the child’s home. 

“A former tenant went to the mother of the victim and told her she had a prophecy about the complainant being in danger and inquired about her whereabouts. The mother pointed to the shack of the accused, as the child was earlier seen assisting him with his chores.”

The former tenant went to look for the child but there was no response from the shack. She testified she saw the accused jumping out of his bed naked when she peeped through the window.  

She went back to the mother to say the child was not there, but the mother insisted the child was in the shack.  

“They went back, and upon arrival, the child was standing outside the door and she told them the accused raped her,” Mamothame said.  

She was taken to a doctor who confirmed she was violated.  

The accused was arrested and denied bail. 

Mamothame said in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Obed Molope urged the court to consider the psychological harm on the minor and asked it not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed and said the accused abused his powers as he knew the child trusted him. 

TimesLIVE 

