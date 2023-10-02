South Africa

Police open inquest after UFS student dies on campus

02 October 2023 - 12:16
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police in the Free State have opened an inquest after a student died at the University of Free State Qwaqwa campus. File photo.
Police in the Free State have opened an inquest after a student died at the University of Free State Qwaqwa campus. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Free State police opened an inquest docket after the death of a student at the University of Free State's Qwaqwa campus on Saturday.  

Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the 19-year-old was last seen at about 11.30pm on September 30. His body was discovered by other students and security on October 1 and police were summoned to the campus.  

“The cause of death is not yet known at this stage.”

University management said he was a first-year student.

“The incident is most distressing, and the university management would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time. They are in our thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this most tragic event. The university is making psychosocial support available to the family as well as to students in the residence where the student stayed,” said Dr Martin Mandew, principal of Qwaqwa campus.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Talented, funny, dependable': Uyinene Mrwetyana remembered four years after murder in post office

Uyinene “Nene” Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside a branch of the post office in a crime that shocked the nation on this day four years ago in ...
News
1 month ago

Former student leader shot outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

A former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead outside the university's main entrance on ...
News
6 months ago

'We will kill him!' SRC president warns Ntokozo Xaba's 'killer' is better off in jail

Student president for the Tshwane University of Technology Soshanguve campus Sizwe Nyambi says if the suspect in third-year TUT student Ntokozo ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces ... South Africa
  2. UKZN student allegedly raped by three men on her way to residence South Africa
  3. DUT reopens while Unizulu moves teaching online after violent protests South Africa

Latest

  1. Zimbabwe searches for survivors after 13 die in mine collapse Africa
  2. Durban woman fatally stabbed by robbers South Africa
  3. Mozambique says it is pursuing 'tuna bond' case against Privinvest Africa
  4. Former Nigerian oil minister faces bribery charges in London court Africa
  5. Ukraine’s parliament in twar with Musk over meme mocking Zelensky World

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL