South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

02 October 2023 - 10:21 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the Pretoria high court on Monday after a two-week recess.

'Witnesses should be protected': Experts weigh in on witness intimidation in Meyiwa murder trial

In the first round of the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, witness intimidation and safety have come under the spotlight.
News
2 weeks ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from phone

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will use Thursday's early adjournment and a two-week recess to view photos downloaded from accused ...
News
2 weeks ago

Handwritten notes made by constable involved in Meyiwa trial have been destroyed, court hears

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court, has found there was no handwritten statement made ...
News
2 weeks ago
