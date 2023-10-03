Another North West former health department head charged over tender

The former head of the North West health department, Dr Andrew Lekalakala, and businessman Joseph Leshabane appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.

Lekalakala, 58, was granted bail of R10,000 and Joseph Leshabane, 61, got bail of R50,000 before the case was postponed to January 31 next year for further investigation.

The two men were arrested by the Hawks on Monday.

Their matter is linked to the case of Lydia Keneilwe Sebego, 63, former head of department at the North West health department, the department's chief director Vuyo Mbulawa, 54, and a service provider Roulgh Lotwane Mabe, 69. The three appeared before the same court on Friday and were granted bail.

Lekalakala is charged with two counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and two of fraud while Leshabane is charged with his company, Raliform Investment, on six counts of fraud amounting to more than R49m.