Another North West former health department head charged over tender
The former head of the North West health department, Dr Andrew Lekalakala, and businessman Joseph Leshabane appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.
Lekalakala, 58, was granted bail of R10,000 and Joseph Leshabane, 61, got bail of R50,000 before the case was postponed to January 31 next year for further investigation.
The two men were arrested by the Hawks on Monday.
Their matter is linked to the case of Lydia Keneilwe Sebego, 63, former head of department at the North West health department, the department's chief director Vuyo Mbulawa, 54, and a service provider Roulgh Lotwane Mabe, 69. The three appeared before the same court on Friday and were granted bail.
Lekalakala is charged with two counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and two of fraud while Leshabane is charged with his company, Raliform Investment, on six counts of fraud amounting to more than R49m.
The National Prosecuting Authority said that in 2008 and 2009, the North West government sought to build two hospitals in Ledig [Moses Kotane Hospital] and Vryburg [Joe Morolong Hospital].
It said a tender was subsequently awarded to the company MR Property (Pty) Ltd, belonging to Mabe, as well as Raliform Investment belonging to Leshabane.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said service-level agreements were signed between the two companies and their directors for services that needed to be rendered to the two hospitals.
“The services were, however, not rendered while these companies allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices which were paid by the department after being authorised by Mbulawa,” Mamothame said.
He said this allegedly led to a loss of more than R86m to the department of health, paid to Mabe’s company, and more than R49m paid to Leshabane’s company.
The state’s case is that the two HODs signed the service-level agreements knowing the two companies were not compliant and did not meet the requirements.
Mamothame said Lekalakala has a separate pending case in which he is charged with two counts of fraud and one of contravening the PFMA.
“He allegedly fraudulently awarded a contract for sourcing mobile clinics to Mediosa Health, a company linked to the Gupta family. He is out on R5,000 bail and the matter is due back in court on February 12 for trial.”
TimesLIVE