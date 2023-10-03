Fort Hare council members suspended after ‘violent threats’

The names of 12 of the university’s senior staff are listed and referred to as “dogs that are a problem inside” the institution. At the top of the list is deputy vice-chancellor Prof Renuka Vithal.
The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has suspended three council members after allegations surfaced of them being linked to “serious violent threats” directed at senior university officials and stakeholders who are referred to as “dogs” in a series of intimidating text messages.
The messages appear to be threatening staff and investigators while discrediting the work being done to fight corruption at the institution.
The three people, whose names are known to the Dispatch, were suspended after a council meeting in East London on Thursday. They were named as “our comrades in that council” by the writers of the threatening messages.
In messages seen by the Dispatch, the university’s vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu is referred to as a “dog” who is an “instigator of the cases” seeking to uncover wrongdoing at the university.
Some messages appeared to be directed at law enforcement, including the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which is investigating wrongdoing.
The author texted: “Comrades we have a problem of policemen watching us like a hawk.”
The names of 12 of the university’s senior staff are listed and referred to as “dogs that are a problem inside” the institution. At the top of the list is deputy vice-chancellor Prof Renuka Vithal.
One message directly threatens Buhlungu: “Comrades, soon everyone will smile again. Let’s not lose hope, it’s only a matter of time, we are nearing the end. What I can say is let’s remain vigilant and be the eyes and ears everywhere.
“We are about to kill the Buhlungu ... And we already have people to do this job but let’s not speak on the phones.”
This message also threatens Buhlungu's family.
The authors of the text messages are unknown but authorities are taking them seriously.
On Monday, the university said in a statement the council’s decision to suspend the trio “was made after a security advisory from law enforcement agencies related to the emergence of alarming, elevated and serious violent threats directed at senior officials of the university and external people”.
It added: “The threatening correspondence referred to the alleged involvement of the council members. The suspensions are a precautionary measure and will be reviewed based on the outcome of investigations into the matter by relevant law enforcement agencies and a determination by the university.”
The university said it had opened a criminal case against the three council members at East London’s Fleet Street police station.
Police had not commented on the case by the time of publication.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “We are investigating according to proclamations by the president.
“Our task is on investigating allegations of maladministration in the awarding of honours degrees and mismanagement of funds through tenders. The proclamation says if anything is related to [the scope of investigation], we can investigate.”
One of the suspended council members told the Dispatch he had received a suspension letter on Monday.
“Last week Thursday, we had a council meeting in East London in which an unknown allegation was tabled in the meeting mentioning me [and two other members].
“I made it clear that such allegations were meant to divert attention from the fact I have submitted a concern to the department of [higher] education and training about a surveillance cybersecurity investigation in which the university has refused to disclose its content [sic].
“I made it clear that if the matter is not resolved I will sue the vice-chancellor in his personal capacity,” said the member
Attempts for comment from the other two members were unsuccessful on Monday.
The university’s council chair Prof Lungisile Ntsebeza said: “The council stands in full support of the work of management and remains committed to the safety, security and wellbeing of all UFH employees and students.
“Normal operations at the university continue, and the council will assess the security situation at its fourth ordinary meeting scheduled for later this year.”
Speaking in East London in June, higher education minister Dr Blade Nzimande slammed alleged “illegal” cyber surveillance at the university and asked the university council to investigate the claims.
“No SA institution has a right to surveil [by] listening to phones or getting into people’s e-mails, unless it is the law enforcement agencies,” he said.
“Illegal surveillance is illegal surveillance. We are not under apartheid ... we are a democratic constitutional dispensation.”
