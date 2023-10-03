South Africa

Post Office flags cash shortages, KZN Sassa beneficiaries urged to withdraw money at ATMs and retailers

03 October 2023 - 09:36 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sassa beneficiaries in KZN urged not to go the Post Office branches as many warn of possible cash shortages.
Sassa beneficiaries in KZN urged not to go the Post Office branches as many warn of possible cash shortages.
Image: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER

Social grant beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal are advised to withdraw their money from ATMs and retailers after several SA Post Office branches in the province warned of possible cash shortages on Tuesday.

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payouts for older people are set to be paid on Tuesday.

Many pensioners withdraw their grants from post office branches but this might not be possible for those in KwaZulu-Natal this month.

Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said many post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal anticipated having insufficient cash because of delays in cash deliveries. 

“Social grants beneficiaries in the KwaZulu-Natal province who are due to be paid their social grants starting from Tuesday are urged to collect their Sassa social grant money at ATMs and retailers that include Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave instead of SA Post Office branches,” Diako said. 

People still using the Sassa gold cards would not encounter problems at ATMs and retailers as the card operates like any other bank card, he said. 

“The cards can also be used to make withdrawals at the till inside retail stores as well as to make in-store purchases. Post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal will be open and operational to assist social grants beneficiaries with Sassa none-cash services such as PIN resets.” 

Last month, 600,000 grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays lasting for about a week. Communications minister Mondli Gungubele promised that all grants would be paid on time in October. 

Gungubele said the resignation of Postbank board members last month would not affect the payment of grants in October.

“We wish to assure social grants beneficiaries and the nation that the changes in the Postbank board shall not have an impact on any of our banking operations or the capacity of the Postbank. 

Here are the October Sassa payout dates:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SAHRC assessing human rights violation complaints in grants payment delay debacle

The South African Human Rights Commission is mulling over several rights violation complaints levelled against social development minister Lindiwe ...
News
1 week ago

Exempt all Sassa beneficiaries from paying municipal rates and services: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema wants all social grant beneficiaries to be exempt from paying rates and services.
Politics
21 hours ago

Appointment of new Postbank board won’t take longer than two months, says Gungubele

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele believes the appointment of a new Postbank board will not take more than two months as the department has ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WhatsApp to war: How Cubans were recruited to fight for Russia World
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Social media users might be charged R270 for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Nigeria's labour unions suspend indefinite strike after last-minute meeting ... Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Interviews for judges to fill superior courts vacancies South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL