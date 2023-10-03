South Africa

WATCH | Cele, police management brief media after bloody weekend in Western Cape

03 October 2023 - 11:08 By TIMESLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele and police service management are briefing the media after a bloody weekend in the Western Cape.

Police in the province are investigating the shooting of five people in Gugulethu at the weekend. One of those killed was the off-duty protector of Cele's deputy, Cassel Mathale.

‘Investigate police service over Gugulethu killings’ — DA

The DA claims police are losing the battle against crime in Gugulethu due to a lack of resources and an inability to gather and act on crime ...
Politics
1 day ago

Cassel Mathale’s close protector among 5 killed in Gugulethu shooting

Police deputy minister Cassel Mathale’s close protector is among the five people who were shot and killed in Gugulethu on Saturday evening.
News
1 day ago

Prominent Cape Town lawyer Mbeko Venfolo killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

A prominent Cape Town lawyer was among those who died in a mass shooting in Gugulethu this week.
News
5 days ago
