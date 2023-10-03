WATCH | Cele, police management brief media after bloody weekend in Western Cape

Police minister Bheki Cele and police service management are briefing the media after a bloody weekend in the Western Cape.
Police in the province are investigating the shooting of five people in Gugulethu at the weekend. One of those killed was the off-duty protector of Cele's deputy, Cassel Mathale.
Cele, police management brief media after bloody weekend in Western Cape
