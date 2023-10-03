South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Interviews for judges to fill superior courts vacancies

03 October 2023 - 09:48 By TImesLIVE
The Judicial Service Commission interviews for judges to serve in the superior courts continues on Tuesday.

