WATCH | Slain police officers' families speak about loss of loved ones during visit by Cele

Meanwhile, Mathe's family wanted more answers about the murder of their breadwinner.
“How did she move from the house she was visiting [before she was killed]? We plead with the government to help us find justice. Whatever happened, we want details. Where did it start and how did she get to be murdered?” said her sister Nompendulo Mathe.
“Asavela was the breadwinner and she was our young daughter with a bright future.”
Cele assured the families there would be an investigation into the murders and on the South African Police Service's reported bad handling of the cases.
“The provincial commissioner has been tasked to get a full report for the family but also give it to the national commissioner and myself — specifically around the IO, because one of the first duties is to make sure the family knows,” said Cele.
On September 22 an off-duty police officer was killed and another cop seriously wounded in Eland Street, Philippi.
W/O Lindela Mrhaqisa and four other people were killed in Gugulethu's NY5 on Saturday night. In a separate incident, Const Asavela Mathe was murdered in the early hours on Sunday while visiting a friend in Malgas Camp, Extension 4, Mfuleni.
Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola led a delegation of senior police officers to Cape Town on Monday where they met the investigating team and visited the bereaved families.
Mrhaqisa's family are not satisfied with how the police are handling the case.
“It’s very, very bad for our family, especially our brother's children and his wife. It’s not right because we don't understand anything that’s happening,” said Lindela's brother Mthobeli Mrhaqisa.
“Another thing is we don’t know about the IO [investigative officer]. No-one came to account for our family.”
