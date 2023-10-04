South Africa

Body of missing woman found in bushes, burnt with a tyre

04 October 2023 - 09:06
Limpopo police are searching for a suspect after a woman was burnt to death. File Photo
Limpopo police are searching for a suspect after a woman was burnt to death. File Photo
Image: GARETH WILSON

Limpopo police are searching for a suspect after the body of a missing woman burnt with a tyre was discovered in bushes in Giyani.

According to police, the 40-year-old woman was last seen in the early hours of Monday when she went to her boyfriend’s home after he called and allegedly informed her that one of the children staying with their father was sick.

“While family members were at the police station to report a missing person after realising she was not back home, information was received that the body was recovered,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said police are investigating a case of murder.

He said the deceased was identified by a family member as Vilelani Irene Maluleke from Dzingidzingi village outside Giyani. 

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out in this case.” 

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Det W/O Hlengani Chauke, at 082 319 9857, report to the nearest police station, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or share it anonymously on MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

