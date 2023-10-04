South Africa

‘It’s surreal when I get change in shops’, says designer of new R2 coin

Mthatha-born Themba Mkhangeli ensures his work is 'different and lovable'

04 October 2023 - 11:48 By ZIYANDA ZWENI

Mthatha-born creative Themba Mkhangeli has etched his name into South African history books as the designer of the new R2 coin...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘It’s surreal when I get change in shops’, says designer of new R2 coin South Africa
  2. ‘Junk science’: $223m verdict against J&J in talc cancer case overturned World
  3. FACTBOX | Thailand's gun culture and past shootings World
  4. Teenager who opened fire in Thai mall suffered breakdown, had stopped taking ... World
  5. More than 60 Jamaican schoolkids hospitalised after eating cannabis candy World

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...