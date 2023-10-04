A prison warder and his wife have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of her 14-year-old daughter.
‘Mother held me down while stepdad raped me’: Daughter contacts police
Image: 123RF/scanrail
A prison warder and his wife have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of her 14-year-old daughter.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “The alleged behaviour of the parents against their own child is very shameful and disturbing.
“Parents and guardians are tasked with the huge responsibility to raise their children in a respectful and responsible manner so they in turn grow into responsible future parents. All children deserve to be protected and never be abused by anyone, including their parents.”
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager contacted police late last month and the case was transferred to the Phalaborwa family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation.
The stepfather, aged 42, who is a department of correctional services official, and the minor's mother, aged 46, were arrested at their home on September 25.
“It is alleged when the victim refused to sleep with her stepfather, both suspects assaulted her and forcibly took her to a bedroom where the perpetrator raped her while her mother pinned her down.”
The couple are out on bail of R2,000 each pending their next court appearance on November 24.
The man was charged with rape and the mother faces a charge being an accomplice in the rape case.
The identity of the suspects cannot be disclosed to protect the victim.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
