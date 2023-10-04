Three people were injured when a cash-in-transit van was bombed on Malendela Road in Kwamashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare 911 responded just after 6am on Wednesday.
“On arrival at the scene an armoured vehicle was found to have been blown up and engulfed in flames,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen.
He said three people were treated for moderate injuries and taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care.
“The police were in attendance and will conduct the investigation,” he said.
Police have been contacted for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Three injured in early morning Kwamashu CIT bombing
Image: Emer-G-Med
