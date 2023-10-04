Occupational programmes, such as hairdressing, are part of the department’s vision of providing a differentiated and fully inclusive post-school system that allows South Africans to access relevant post-school education and training, Nzimande said.
He said 17 colleges at 19 sites in all nine provinces have been accredited by the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO) to offer the curriculum from January 2024, and 32 other colleges have started the accreditation process and are planning to offer the programme from January 2025.
The programme will see students doing their theory and practicals at the colleges in fully accredited salons. These will be accredited to offer the full three-year occupational certificate and the six QCTO hairdressing skills qualifications.
During the course of their studies, students will be placed at approved workplaces for a minimum of two days a week.
All students accepted for the hairdressing training by TVET colleges will receive full tuition fees payment, including the hairdresser equipment.
On completion of their studies, students will be provided with all the basic equipment they will require to start their own business.
The minister said he has asked the TVET colleges to also expose the students to their entrepreneurship programmes to help them with the business side of setting up salons, including licensing, insurance and managing business accounts.
TimesLIVE
Wannabe hairdressers can study for free as government looks to grow jobs
Image: 123RF / Karelnoppe
Gaining accredited skills and start-up capital to launch own businesses are on the cards under a new government initiative to enable financial futures for the youth.
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has announced a fully funded hairdressing occupational certificate programme at technical and vocational and training colleges.
This is to promote the role of black youth in the industry and ensure they are not undervalued or exploited due to a lack of formal training.
Hair is a big and lucrative business, contributing more than R24.8bn to the economy, the minister said. There are an estimated 34,000 Afro salons and 3,000 Caucasian hair salons in the country.
“This programme has the potential to create employment and business opportunities for our youth, including those in rural areas and townships,” Nzimande said.
“The cosmetic and personal care industry sector has been growing steadily. Opening a hair and beauty salon is a good investment.”
#Youth4Tourism calls on corporate SA to transform the tourism industry
Occupational programmes, such as hairdressing, are part of the department’s vision of providing a differentiated and fully inclusive post-school system that allows South Africans to access relevant post-school education and training, Nzimande said.
He said 17 colleges at 19 sites in all nine provinces have been accredited by the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO) to offer the curriculum from January 2024, and 32 other colleges have started the accreditation process and are planning to offer the programme from January 2025.
The programme will see students doing their theory and practicals at the colleges in fully accredited salons. These will be accredited to offer the full three-year occupational certificate and the six QCTO hairdressing skills qualifications.
During the course of their studies, students will be placed at approved workplaces for a minimum of two days a week.
All students accepted for the hairdressing training by TVET colleges will receive full tuition fees payment, including the hairdresser equipment.
On completion of their studies, students will be provided with all the basic equipment they will require to start their own business.
The minister said he has asked the TVET colleges to also expose the students to their entrepreneurship programmes to help them with the business side of setting up salons, including licensing, insurance and managing business accounts.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Small policy changes offer big start-up rewards for SA
More must be done for South Africa’s ‘resilient, brave’ women: Ramaphosa
'Cut red tape to allow SMEs to create jobs'
Let's not dismiss Lesufi's jobs initiative
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos