South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for labour court judges

04 October 2023 - 09:40 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The Judicial Service Commission interviews to fill vacancies in the labour court begin in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Candidates for second-highest court grilled on judgment-writing skills

Judicial Service Commission interviews for four Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies continue on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo

For the first time in decades, senior lawyers and legal academics will be considered for appointment directly to the Constitutional Court., says ...
News
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa 'to oppose Zuma's challenge' to Zondo's appointment

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday announced that it had learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa was intending to oppose the foundation's application ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. AI leads to increase in disinformation, surveillance, report warns Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH | Bhekisisa: How to cope with taking HIV meds for life South Africa
  4. Twelve infants die in a day at Indian hospital, opposition alleges negligence World
  5. WATCH | Ghana protesters demand central bank governor Ernest Addison resign Africa

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...