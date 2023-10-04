South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 October 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

State witness Const Sizwe Zungu is expected back on the stand.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Your inaction led to a man's wrongful arrest: Lawyer to witness in Senzo Meyiwa trial

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial questioned police constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu on why he did not act immediately if he had information ...
News
22 hours ago

Defence lawyer in Meyiwa murder trial calls out witness behaviour

Tempers flared as the Senzo Meyiwa trial wrapped up for the day on Tuesday.  Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo did not take kindly to police constable ...
News
15 hours ago

Accused deny being with state witness on night of Meyiwa murder

Four of the five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have denied being at a Vosloorus hostel at a gathering on the day the soccer star was ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘It’s surreal when I get change in shops’, says designer of new R2 coin South Africa
  2. ‘Junk science’: $223m verdict against J&J in talc cancer case overturned World
  3. FACTBOX | Thailand's gun culture and past shootings World
  4. Teenager who opened fire in Thai mall suffered breakdown, had stopped taking ... World
  5. More than 60 Jamaican schoolkids hospitalised after eating cannabis candy World

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...