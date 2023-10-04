South Africa

Woman jailed for 10 years for robbing Free State supermarket

04 October 2023 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
The funeral of Const Kananelo Mokgothu was held at Ntha-Lindley in May 2022. He was shot dead after responding to an armed robbery in Wepener.
Image: SAPS

A 43-year-old woman who took part in a robbery at a supermarket in which a young police officer was killed has been jailed for 10 years by the Bloemfontein high court.

Wendy Susan Jacobs pleaded guilty to business robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The trial against her alleged accomplices, William Ndalose, 38, and Edward Koto, 31, is ongoing.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said the supermarket in Wepener in the Free State was held up in May 2022.

The suspects allegedly took R60,000 in cash, beverages and cigarettes, fleeing the scene on foot.

Police spotted them in the town and a shoot-out ensued, during which Const Kananelo Mokgothu, 22, was shot in the neck and upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

Cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery with aggravating circumstances were registered and handed over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bloemfontein, culminating in the arrests of Jacobs, Ndalose and Koto.

