South Africa

Cash in transit van set alight on Durban's N2 in failed robbery

05 October 2023 - 22:24 By TimesLIVE
This armoured vehicle was set alight on the N2 southbound between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive on Thursday evening.
Image: ALS Paramedis

An armoured cash vehicle was set alight during a robbery attempt on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday evening. 

ALS Paramedics said it received numerous calls about the attempted robbery and bombing at 7.30pm. 

“Immediately paramedics made their way there and met police. Once safe, medics entered the scene which was cordoned off by the SAPS. They found a cash in transit vehicle well alight.”

The guards had minor injuries and refused further treatment. 

The N2 south bound was closed after the incident. 

“At this stage the events leading up to the robbery and explosion are not known, however SAPS and all necessary authorities are on scene and will be investigating further.” 

