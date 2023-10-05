South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for Gauteng High Court judges

05 October 2023 - 09:25 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The Judicial Service Commission is on Thursday interviewing candidates to fill four vacant judges' posts in the Gauteng High Court.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal

Judicial Service Commission leaves two vacancies open, snubbing judge David Unterhalter — a favourite of many in the legal community
News
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa 'to oppose Zuma's challenge' to Zondo's appointment

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday announced that it had learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa was intending to oppose the foundation's application ...
News
1 day ago

Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo

For the first time in decades, senior lawyers and legal academics will be considered for appointment directly to the Constitutional Court., says ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | The JSC's reluctance to appoint judges undermines public confidence

The Supreme Court of Appeal is in desperate need of skills and experience
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kenya's President, William Ruto reshuffles cabinet, swaps foreign affairs ... Africa
  2. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger students in French visa limbo as relations sour Africa
  3. Freight Rail boss Siza Mzimela resigns, joins leadership exodus at Transnet South Africa
  4. Council for Geoscience confirms 2.5 magnitude tremor in parts of Joburg South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for Gauteng High Court judges South Africa

Latest Videos

'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban