No-show at planned march over Senzo Meyiwa trial

06 October 2023 - 13:18 By TimesLIVE
Five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are being tried in the Pretoria high court. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A planned march to the Pretoria high court by supporters of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not take place on Friday.

A poster issued ahead of the march demanded the discharge of the five men on trial for the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer's death in Vosloorus on October 26 2014. It also expressed support for the controversial second docket, opened in 2019 when the case had stalled, investigating those inside the house as possible suspects.

The poster named Sinqobile Maphisa, the sister of one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, as the march organiser.

The other accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli. Their trial resumes on Monday.

