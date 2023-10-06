South Africa

Worker drowns at Kruger Park

06 October 2023 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Children play in a swimming pool. Illustrative image.
Children play in a swimming pool. Illustrative image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A 26-year-old man drowned at the Kruger National Park when he jumped into a swimming pool to cool off after working in the high temperatures affecting the region.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Aldimiro Ismail Cossa from Mozambique was working for a contractor in the Skukuza section of the park.

He went to the staff swimming pool shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

"The information at police disposal is that Cossa jumped on the deep side of the pool and subsequently drowned. Security personnel were summoned to the scene to retrieve his body. He was certified dead by a medical practitioner on the scene."

No foul play is suspected.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children

About 1,500 people drown in South Africa every year, Lifesaving SA warned in a statement highlighting World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ugandan opposition leader forced into car at airport and driven home Africa
  2. Brooklyn subway shooter who wounded 10 gets 10 life terms World
  3. At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas World
  4. Couple claimed too late for defects in house, SCA rules South Africa
  5. Biden’s dog kicked out of the White House after 11 biting incidents World

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...