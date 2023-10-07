South Africa

Jaws of Life used to rescue trapped passenger in KZN collision between light delivery vehicle and taxi

07 October 2023 - 11:45
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ALS Paramedics and eThekwini Fire Department rescued a trapped passenger after a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a taxi.
ALS Paramedics and eThekwini Fire Department rescued a trapped passenger after a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a taxi.
Image: Supplied

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to free a passenger after a light delivery vehicle collided with a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal injuring eight people on Saturday.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the accident happened on the R103 near Lynnfield Park near Pietermaritzburg just after 7am.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage,” it said.

“A light delivery vehicle and a taxi had collided before the taxi overturned coming to rest on its side. One person was found severely entrapped in the vehicle.

Cape Town driver arrested for culpable homicide after five children are killed in collision

A 55-year-old Cape Town driver has been arrested for culpable homicide after a bus he was driving collided with a delivery vehicle and a minibus on ...
News
4 months ago

“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in the vehicle while the eThekwini fire department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try to free the patient. Once free the patient was transported to a nearby Pietermaritzburg hospital.”

Seven others, who sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate, were stabilised on the scene. They were then transported to a Pietermaritzburg hospital for further treatment.

“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS and RTI (Road Traffic Information Unit) were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Nine people die in two road accidents in Western and Northern Cape

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the two accidents happened on the N1 near Beaufort West and Three Sisters during the early ...
News
1 year ago

Grim start to festive season as weekend road accidents claim 26 lives

Rain causes poor driving conditions in some provinces as streams of traffic head for holiday destinations
News
1 year ago

Two die in collision between truck and vehicle in Western Cape

A child and an adult died in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle in the Western Cape on Friday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Jaws of Life used to rescue trapped passenger in KZN collision between light ... South Africa
  2. Cape Town launches campaign and extortion hotline to combat threats to key ... South Africa
  3. Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. Four suspects linked to Midrand CIT heist among those arrested in police ... South Africa
  5. Bank employees convicted of R1m fraud scheme targeting dormant accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...