South Africa

‘Spider-Man’ caught swinging for copper cables in Cape Town

07 October 2023 - 09:34
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Spiderman wannabe caught red-handed swinging for copper heist in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.
Spiderman wannabe caught red-handed swinging for copper heist in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town residents woke up to see ‘Spider-Man’ climbing a tall railway pole.

But it turned out the man from Bonteheuwel was not only showing off his superhuman strength but also stealing copper cables. After residents confronted him, the man jumped into the hands of law enforcement officers, who saved him from a hard fall.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the man allegedly has a well-known history of involvement in criminal activities.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, B Block residents of Bonteheuwel were woken up by what would appear to be Spider-Man climbing up the railway pylon,” said McKenzie.

“The only problem was that this was not Spider-Man, and neither was the climb up the pole for any good intention. The individual, known to us as being a consistent problem both from a gang and cable theft issue, was once again at it pursuing a newly hung railway cable.”

‘I spent two months studying’: DA ward councillor on exams for MP appointment

DA ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie says he spent two months studying for a four-hour examination which is required to be DA aspirant MPs and ...
Politics
1 month ago

McKenzie said residents then called law enforcement.

“Residents immediately sprang into action, which saw Spider-Man swing down the pylon and into the comforting and safe arms of law enforcement,” he said.

“We are hoping that SAPS will now charge him under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which should see no bail and a minimum sentence prescribed.”

McKenzie applauded residents for their swift action.

“I want to applaud residents for playing their part, this is a huge catch for this part of Bonteheuwel,” he said.

“The suspect, who is believed to have caused major problems for the community and was also linked to the murder of a Bonteheuwel mother a few years ago, is now behind bars.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Neighbour’s’ pit bulls allegedly maul 88-year-old to death

A "neighbour's" pit bulls have allegedly mauled an 88-year-old Cape Town woman to death.
News
6 months ago

Construction mafias hold Western Cape to ransom

Extortion by armed gangsters brings various infrastructure projects in Cape Town and the province to a halt
News
1 year ago

Fed-up women take fight against cable theft to suspects’ doorsteps

The community has been under siege as blackouts leave clinics and schools unable to deliver basic services
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Jaws of Life used to rescue trapped passenger in KZN collision between light ... South Africa
  2. Cape Town launches campaign and extortion hotline to combat threats to key ... South Africa
  3. Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. Four suspects linked to Midrand CIT heist among those arrested in police ... South Africa
  5. Bank employees convicted of R1m fraud scheme targeting dormant accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...