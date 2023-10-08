South Africa

Couple found dead in bushes in Limpopo, with man hanging from tree

08 October 2023 - 11:13
The deceased woman who was identified as Pulane Moremi was found with open wounds on the forehead and the man Gilbert Rabothata, 70, was found hanging from a tree. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen opened a case of murder and an inquest docket after a man and his fiancée were found dead in the bushes on Saturday in Tlhotlhokwe village, Limpopo.

The woman, Pulane Moremi, was found with open wounds on the forehead while her fiancé, Gilbert Rabothata, 70, was found hanging from a tree. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received information on Saturday about two bodies discovered in the bushes.

“Upon arrival they discovered a body of a female lying on the ground with open wounds on the forehead and also bleeding on the ears and nose and also a discovery of a body of a male hanging from a tree. It is alleged that when the son of the male deceased realised he was not coming back home he went to look for him in the nearby bushes and discovered the lifeless bodies of his father and the fiancée and then reported it to the police,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said a case of murder and an inquest docket are being investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding the couple's deaths, adding domestic violence could not be ruled out.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, saying if people have personal problems they should seek assistance from professionals to avoid tragedy

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

