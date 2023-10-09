South Africa

'Hoodie suspect looks like you', defence in Meyiwa trial tells cop witness

09 October 2023 - 14:10
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bongani Ntanzi has been identified as one of the two men who allegedly entered the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014. File photo.
Bongani Ntanzi has been identified as one of the two men who allegedly entered the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014. File photo.
Image: File/ ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi on Monday suggested a sketch alleged to depict murder suspect Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi could resemble a state witness, police constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.

The witness stuck to his evidence, telling the court he had no motive to fabricate evidence against the accused and maintained he was telling the truth.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Monday ruled state prosecutor George Baloyi can re-examine Zungu on the identikit sketches of two suspected intruders who allegedly entered the Vosloorus home where soccer goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014.

The judge rejected the defence teams' argument that it was new evidence being introduced during re-examination.

The identikit sketches of the two alleged intruders were compiled by W/O Amanda Steenkamp.

This identikit of the suspects was issued by the police in 2014.
This identikit of the suspects was issued by the police in 2014.
Image: SAPS

Zungu told the court the man in the sketch depicted wearing a hoodie was Ntanzi. He said he was certain due to the way he wore his hoodie when he saw him at a Vosloorus hostel on the night of the murder.

Mnisi, however, told Zungu the picture of the alleged second intruder looked like him.

“He looks to me to have similar features as I am looking at you. It is like one says, using eyes of the beholder. To me that picture resembles you, to you it resembles accused number two, to another person it might resemble the man standing next to you,” Mnisi said. 

Zungu said he had seen the identikit pictures in a newspaper. This was when he remembered Ntanzi was wearing a black hoodie and he had changed it when he was at the hostel. 

He said the newspaper report stated the suspects had dreadlocks [Mthobisi Prince Mncube], gold teeth and a moustache. Mnisi is representing Mncube, the alleged triggerman who wore his hair in dreadlocks, according to previous witnesses.

When asked which description stood out, Zungu said the moustache and the hoodie.

Ntanzi's lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, said his client disputes he had the kind of beard depicted in the sketch.

Zungu was adamant it was Ntanzi, saying he might have cut his beard.

Earlier the defence had argued they were not furnished with the sketches by the prosecution and they should not be referred to the witness as this amounted to new evidence. Baloyi, however, maintained he had furnished all the lawyers with the document.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fake news alert: No Netflix deal with Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa killing

Netflix dismissed social media claims that Kelly Khumalo and Zandile Khumalo Gumede have signed a R22m deal with the platform to produce a ...
News
9 hours ago

Cellphone downloads from two accused’s phones to come under spotlight in Meyiwa murder trial

Cellphone data from the phones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are expected to come under the ...
News
5 days ago

KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning

The prosecution has asked the court to warn the accused standing trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa not to interfere with witnesses, ...
News
1 month ago

'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court

A state witness testified that after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on October 26 2014, one of the five men accused of killing him announced his death at ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over South Africa
  2. Grade 12 pupil at Diepsloot school commits suicide due to ‘bullying’ News
  3. We all know of someone affected by Hamas attacks in Israel, says SA Jewish ... South Africa
  4. Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok's 'Dr' Matthew Lani's claims South Africa
  5. Defence in Meyiwa trial cries foul, says state has not disclosed cellphone ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church