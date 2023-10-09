Former Northern Cape transport, roads, and public works MEC John Block appeared briefly in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday with his co-accused on charges related to the construction of a hospital in the province.
Block, 55, appeared with former head of department Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and company director Tshegolekae Motaung, 59.
“The accused face several charges which include fraud, money laundering, corruption and contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. Their case relates to the Kimberley new mental hospital case,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural and civil engineer as well as a project manager in the hospital construction project.
Block, as the political head, and Mokhali appointed Babereki even though the company did not meet the requirements. The amount involved is about R51m.
“During their appearance, Block indicated he will apply for Legal Aid representation.”
The matter was postponed until February 8 to afford Block, who is in custody at the Upington Correctional Centre, to apply for legal aid.
TimesLIVE
John Block's fraud case postponed so he can apply for legal aid
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
