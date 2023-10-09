South Africa

John Block's fraud case postponed so he can apply for legal aid

09 October 2023 - 22:48
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
John Block Block was jailed in 2018 for corruption linked to an office lease scandal involving inflated prices. Earlier this year he was also charged with alleged tender fraud related to the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital. File photo.
John Block Block was jailed in 2018 for corruption linked to an office lease scandal involving inflated prices. Earlier this year he was also charged with alleged tender fraud related to the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital. File photo.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Former Northern Cape transport, roads, and public works MEC John Block appeared briefly in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday with his co-accused on charges related to the construction of a hospital in the province. 

Block, 55, appeared with former head of department Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and company director Tshegolekae Motaung, 59. 

“The accused face several charges which include fraud, money laundering, corruption and contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. Their case relates to the Kimberley new mental hospital case,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural and civil engineer as well as a project manager in the hospital construction project.  

Block, as the political head, and Mokhali appointed Babereki even though the company did not meet the requirements. The amount involved is about R51m. 

“During their appearance, Block indicated he will apply for Legal Aid representation.”  

The matter was postponed until February 8 to afford Block, who is in custody at the Upington Correctional Centre, to apply for legal aid. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Parole board to consider 'meritorious service' of jailed John Block: report

Former Northern Cape ANC provincial chairperson John Block could be free within 21 days, Sunday World reported on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Family says John Block is looking forward to visit from Sisulu, Boesak

Former ANC Northern Cape chair John Block’s family said it is certain Block is eagerly awaiting the visit of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and ...
News
11 months ago

ALLAN BOESAK | A tale of two regimes: PW Botha and Cyril Ramaphosa

The thought processes of Ramaphosa and Botha are opposite, but the effects are the same
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. John Block's fraud case postponed so he can apply for legal aid South Africa
  2. Rifles suspected to be linked to N12 CIT heist seized in Soweto back room South Africa
  3. Pastor’s shooting may have been a ‘hit’, says PA News
  4. Two South African teachers in line for $1m prize, but not for themselves News
  5. ‘That man buried me alive and I hoped he was going to rot in jail,’ says Ponzi ... News

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church