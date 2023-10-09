Mpho Makwana has decided to step down as chairperson and non-executive director of the Eskom board at the end of October’s AGM, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.
He said Mteto Nyati will be appointed as chairperson and Makwana will use the remainder of October to hand over to the new chair.
Nyati resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Nedbank Group and Nedbank boards of directors from October 9, Nedbank announced in a Sens statement on Friday.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve a second term as chairperson of the board of directors of Eskom,” Makwana said.
Gordhan thanked Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom.
He said the government’s efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission and distribution — remained on track.
“Government is committed to ensure that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans,” Gordhan said.
Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
