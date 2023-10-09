South Africa

Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over

09 October 2023 - 19:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana will step down at the end of October. Mteto Nyati has been appointed as chairperson. File photo.
Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana will step down at the end of October. Mteto Nyati has been appointed as chairperson. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Mpho Makwana has decided to step down as chairperson and non-executive director of the Eskom board at the end of October’s AGM, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday. 

He said Mteto Nyati will be appointed as chairperson and Makwana will use the remainder of October to hand over to the new chair. 

Nyati resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Nedbank Group and Nedbank boards of directors from October 9, Nedbank announced in a Sens statement on Friday. 

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve a second term as chairperson of the board of directors of Eskom,” Makwana said. 

Gordhan thanked Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. 

He said the government’s efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission and distribution — remained on track.

“Government is committed to ensure that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans,” Gordhan said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

No crisis, says Ntshavheni, and pass the Kool-Aid

While the cabinet is drinking Kool-Aid, Eskom is getting real, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Hype fails to fend off six stages of inevitability

Some of us allowed ourselves, briefly, to believe the electricity minister’s optimism. The joke was on us, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power utility

Eskom has denied board chairperson Mpho Makwana is involved or privy to payment arrangements his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over South Africa
  2. Grade 12 pupil at Diepsloot school commits suicide due to ‘bullying’ News
  3. We all know of someone affected by Hamas attacks in Israel, says SA Jewish ... South Africa
  4. Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok's 'Dr' Matthew Lani's claims South Africa
  5. Defence in Meyiwa trial cries foul, says state has not disclosed cellphone ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church