South Africa

Rifles suspected to be linked to N12 CIT heist seized in Soweto back room

09 October 2023 - 22:43 By TimesLIVE
A police team seized this rifle found in a backroom in Soweto on Monday as it traces suspects linked to a cash-in-transit robbery at the weekend.
Image: SAPS

Police have made a breakthrough after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N12 near Soweto on Saturday. 

On Monday, police said their team tracing the suspects seized two rifles, including an AK47, found in a backroom in Mapetla, Soweto. 

During the search and seizure operation, police also confiscated magazines, 71 rounds of ammunition, balaclavas, handcuffs, beanies, protective shoes and cash receipt slips of bank deposits.  

“These rifles have been taken for ballistics testing to determine their link to other CITs and associated robberies,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.  

Investigations and the tracing of suspects believed to be a group of between 15 to 20 continues.

The group attacked a Fidelity van, shooting at it. The vehicle overturned and the attackers then bombed it. Four guards were injured.

The suspects stopped and hijacked a BMW and left the scene with it's woman driver.  

“The lady was forced at gunpoint to drive the suspects to Soweto. They got off near Diepkloof and ran to another getaway vehicle,” said Mathe.

Several cars, including a VW Golf GTI, a white Mitsubishi Pajero, a black Range Rover and a white Toyota Fortuner were believed to have been used in the crime. 

The suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Scores of community members rushed to the scene after the blast, trying to collect cash left behind. 

“Members of the public are again reminded that picking up money from a CIT crime scene is a crime and those found to be doing so can be charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe said. 

TimesLIVE

