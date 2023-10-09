South Africa

Teenager killed in house robbery on Gauteng farm

09 October 2023 - 15:44
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead during a house robbery on a farm in Bapsfontein, Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead when five armed intruders entered a home in Bapsfontein, Gauteng, at the weekend.

Five suspects allegedly entered the house at about midday on Saturday and demanded the safe keys, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

It is reported that the 14-year-old ran to the safe and took out a firearm.

“The suspects overpowered him and shot him in the chest and fled in two motor vehicles parked outside,” he said.

According to Action Society’s Ian Cameron, the suspects fled in a white BMW X5 and a black Toyota with stolen phones, laptops and other items. 

He said the boy was at home with his mother when the robbery occurred.

“The mom managed to get the boy into the car to get him to a hospital after the attack, tragically he passed on,” he said.

Masondo said the teenager was declared dead on arrival. A manhunt has been launched for the killers.

“Police have opened a case of house robbery and murder and appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE

