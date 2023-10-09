South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

09 October 2023 - 10:03 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No-show at planned march over Senzo Meyiwa trial

A planned march to the Pretoria high court by supporters of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not take place on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Cellphone downloads from two accused’s phones to come under spotlight in Meyiwa murder trial

Cellphone data from the phones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are expected to come under the ...
News
5 days ago

Defence lawyer in Meyiwa murder trial calls out witness behaviour

Tempers flared as the Senzo Meyiwa trial wrapped up for the day on Tuesday.  Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo did not take kindly to police constable ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Hoodie suspect looks like you' -defence in Meyiwa trial tells cop witness South Africa
  2. Germany’s Hamburg airport halts flights after threat to plane from Iran World
  3. Gold Fields appoints Mike Fraser as CEO Business
  4. 'Qatar leading talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli ... World
  5. POLL | Should pastors have guns to protect congregants against robbers? South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church