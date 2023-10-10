South Africa

Gordhan appoints Transnet National Port Authority board

10 October 2023 - 21:00 By Ernest Mabuza
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed an inaugural board of Transnet National Port Authority. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The appointment of the inaugural board of directors of the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) is a critical step in the government’s efforts to transform the country’s ports and improve their capacity to sustain economic growth and development.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said this on Tuesday as he and Transnet board chair Andile Sangqu announced the board of the TNPA, comprising seven non-executive and two executive directors. 

Gordhan said additional appointments to the TNPA board will be made in due course. 

The two executive directors are TNPA CEO Pepi Silinga and CFO Lionel Billings. 

The non-executive directors are Zodwa Mlangeni, Valda Gossmann, Nozipho Mdawe, Sue Lund, Velile Dube, Khomotso Phihlela and Clarence Benjamin. 

“Our objective as government is very clear. We want our ports to be world-class so that we can sustain our economic development and create opportunities for further investment to make our economy more competitive, resilient and dynamic,” Gordhan said. 

Sangqu said the new board will provide TNPA with critical direction and oversight at a time when Transnet is working to enhance its ability to support the development of the South African economy. 

TimesLIVE 

