No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene

10 October 2023 - 14:42
Five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa appear in the high court in Tshwane. File image
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

No DNA of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was found at the crime scene where he was fatally shot on October 26 2014.

This is according to Capt Mampshedi Masetla, the police officer who compared the DNA of the suspects to the DNA samples lifted at the Vosloorus home after the murder.

“The donors of those reference samples (accused) were excluded as the donors of the DNA found on the hat and swabs taken from the house,” he said.

The hat had allegedly been left at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home by one of the intruders after the shooting.

Masetla said sweat was lifted from the rim of the hat.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mthobisi Prince Mncube are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer. 

On Monday, Masetla, with about 25 years of experience, gave an overview of the results from his analysis of the hat. He found the hat had mixed DNA which could either be from a male and a female, or two males.

He explained how they target regions from an extract of the DNA to identify an individual.

“These are the regions of the DNA we look at in the forensics. We know if we look at these regions we will be able to identify individuals,” he said.

Masetla said there can never be partial inclusion or exclusion. He said there is either a match or not a match.

The state has called its next witness, Hendrik Louis Mulder, a human resource manager from Sibanye Gold, who is testifying about Ntanzi's work record.

TimesLIVE

