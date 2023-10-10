South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

10 October 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

On Monday the court heard DNA collected from a bucket hat found at the scene where Meyiwa was killed did not match any of the five men accused of the murder.

This was integral as the hat was alleged to have been worn by one of the intruders who entered the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.

TimesLIVE

