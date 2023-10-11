His academic journey at the special school ended in September 2012, Mabona said.
‘Dr Matthew’ does not have matric — Gauteng education confirms
The TikTok bogus doctor once told his followers he does not have matric but instead obtained a higher certificate from Cambridge International University, which the university has also denied
The Gauteng education department has confirmed Matthew Lani has no matric certificate despite posing as a qualified doctor on TikTok.
Going by the name “Dr Matthew Bongani Lani”, he was exposed this week for not being a 24-year-old doctor as he claimed and it is now confirmed there is no record of him receiving a national senior certificate.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.
After an evaluation, it was determined that his academic performance required him to be transferred to a special needs school.
He was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Kew, Johannesburg, in January 2010.
His academic journey at the special school ended in September 2012, Mabona said.
“[Lani] re-emerged on our system in 2016 at Fourways Adult Centre where he wrote three subjects as a part-time candidate. However, he only passed one of those subjects.
“Based on these records and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi [the education quality assurance council], we can confirm Matthew Bongani Lani does not possess a matric certificate.”
Lani told his almost 300,000 followers he was an exceptional pupil who skipped grades 4, 6 and 8.
He said he does not have a matric certificate but instead has a higher diploma which he alleges to have obtained from Cambridge International College in England.
Cambridge on Tuesday denied Lani was ever enrolled at the institution and said his name does not appear on the university’s register.
“We hereby vehemently deny any suggestion or statement asserting that Matthew Zingelwa-Lani holds any qualification from our institution,” said Cambridge.
