South Africa

‘Dr Matthew’ does not have matric — Gauteng education confirms

The TikTok bogus doctor once told his followers he does not have matric but instead obtained a higher certificate from Cambridge International University, which the university has also denied

11 October 2023 - 13:33
'Dr Matthew Lani' is accused of posing as a 24-year-old doctor working at Helen Joseph Hospital to his social media followers.
The Gauteng education department has confirmed Matthew Lani has no matric certificate despite posing as a qualified doctor on TikTok.

Going by the name “Dr Matthew Bongani Lani”, he was exposed this week for not being a 24-year-old doctor as he claimed and it is now confirmed there is no record of him receiving a national senior certificate.  

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

After an evaluation, it was determined that his academic performance required him to be transferred to a special needs school. 

He was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Kew, Johannesburg, in January 2010.

'Bogus Dr Matthew's actions have put strain on me': Real Dr Sanele Zingelwa speaks out

The real Dr Sanele Zingelwa says the actions of "bogus" TikTok "Dr" Matthew Lani has placed strain on him and his family.
News
6 hours ago

His academic journey at the special school ended in September 2012, Mabona said.

“[Lani] re-emerged on our system in 2016 at Fourways Adult Centre where he wrote three subjects as a part-time candidate. However, he only passed one of those subjects.

“Based on these records and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi [the education quality assurance council], we can confirm Matthew Bongani Lani does not possess a matric certificate.”

Lani told his almost 300,000 followers he was an exceptional pupil who skipped grades 4, 6 and 8.

He said he does not have a matric certificate but instead has a higher diploma which he alleges to have obtained from Cambridge International College in England.

Cambridge on Tuesday denied Lani was ever enrolled at the institution and said his name does not appear on the university’s register.

“We hereby vehemently deny any suggestion or statement asserting that Matthew Zingelwa-Lani holds any qualification from our institution,” said Cambridge.

READ MORE:

'Dr Matthew Lani': The risks of social media doctors

After "Dr Matthew Lani" was outed for being a bogus doctor, he has since created a new TikTok account to stand by his claims of being a GP.
News
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Case of identity theft opened against 'Dr' Matthew Lani of TikTok fame

The Gauteng health department on Monday opened a case of impersonating a doctor against a man who identifies himself as “Dr" Matthew Lani.
News
1 day ago

Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok's 'Dr' Matthew Lani's claims

Wits University on Monday said TikTokker and alleged doctor Matthew Lani did not graduate from their institution, while the Health Professions ...
News
1 day ago
