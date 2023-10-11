South Africa

Manhunt in KZN for two escaped prisoners

11 October 2023 - 10:59
A manhunt has been launched after two convicted criminals escaped from Nkandla and Vryheid correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal. File image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A manhunt has been launched after two convicted criminals escaped from Nkandla and Vryheid correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal. 

According to the department of correctional services, one escapee is 34-year-old Siyabonga Sikhakhane. He was serving 16 years imprisonment, of which eight were suspended, for housebreaking and theft. 

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Sikhakhane was incarcerated at Nkandla Correctional Centre from March 23 2022.

Nxumalo said the other escapee is 29-year-old Siphamandla Gift Simelane, who is serving two years for housebreaking and theft. 

“He was admitted at Vryheid Correctional Centre on October 3 2023. The emergency support team of correctional services is working together with the police to rearrest the two,” he said. 

He said the circumstances in which the inmates escaped are being investigated. They were both out with work teams.

Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with the escapees.

