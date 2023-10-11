South Africa

Stolen solar panels, generators found at 'cooling off' property

'Huge blow dealt to syndicate,' say police

11 October 2023 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
Stolen solar panels and generators have been recovered at a Tshwane storage facility.
Image: SAPS

The hottest ticket in town is offsetting load-shedding, thanks to Eskom's frequent blackouts. While the crooks are capitalising on this, Gauteng police this week made a breakthrough.

The serious and violent crimes unit on Tuesday swooped on a storage facility in Tshwane, where they seized stolen goods worth R8m.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the team are tracing the person who leased the facility, which is believed to be the “cooling off place” for goods robbed during truck hijackings and warehouse robberies.

Generators, solar panels, fans, globes and computer screens were found.

“Some of the items have been linked to Johannesburg central and Sebenza warehouse robberies in March and May respectively; a Heidelberg truck hijacking in April ; and Sandton business burglary in November 2022,” Muridili said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the team.

“This discovery has dealt a huge blow to a syndicate that has been terrorising Gauteng with truck hijackings and business robberies. I am pleased with the swift action by the team and I have instructed them to work day and night to trace the suspect. That suspect is our key to cracking the backbone of this syndicate.”

TimesLIVE

Solar panels' shine leaves Eskom, municipal sales in the dark

The migration of residents and businesses away from the grid to solar panels is resulting in the government losing millions in revenue, says public ...
News
19 hours ago

Chills are multiplying, cos the green power Africa could supply is electrifying

The fast-evolving emobility sector presents a significant opportunity for sustainable growth and job creation on the continent, says the writer
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Concrete cubes, steel vaults and even dogs to counter theft of telecom infrastructure

Mobile network operator Vodacom is resorting to concrete cubes, steel vaults and cladding of valuable battery and diesel generators to protect ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Localisation demands won't stop renewables'

Wind energy association chief Niveshen Govender says agreement with government means renewable energy will be linked to the grid as quickly as ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
