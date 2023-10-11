Stolen solar panels, generators found at 'cooling off' property

The hottest ticket in town is offsetting load-shedding, thanks to Eskom's frequent blackouts. While the crooks are capitalising on this, Gauteng police this week made a breakthrough.
The serious and violent crimes unit on Tuesday swooped on a storage facility in Tshwane, where they seized stolen goods worth R8m.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the team are tracing the person who leased the facility, which is believed to be the “cooling off place” for goods robbed during truck hijackings and warehouse robberies.
Generators, solar panels, fans, globes and computer screens were found.
“Some of the items have been linked to Johannesburg central and Sebenza warehouse robberies in March and May respectively; a Heidelberg truck hijacking in April ; and Sandton business burglary in November 2022,” Muridili said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the team.
“This discovery has dealt a huge blow to a syndicate that has been terrorising Gauteng with truck hijackings and business robberies. I am pleased with the swift action by the team and I have instructed them to work day and night to trace the suspect. That suspect is our key to cracking the backbone of this syndicate.”
